Leak: Pixel 6 Will Feature 50MP Sensor, 12 MP Ultrawide Lens, 4X Telephoto Lens and Magic Eraser Feature

The Pixel 6 is expected to arrive with a significant camera upgrade. Google’s latest flagship will mark the debut of custom Tensor SoC. Latest marketing material leak gives us a glimpse at new camera features. Most exciting of which is called the “Magic Eraser.”

Typically Google touts its camera’s software capabilities. This time around it could be a bit different. The latest leak indicated that Google will advertise its upgraded camera hardware on the Pixel 6.

The marketing site post confirms other important details about Pixel 6 camera. To begin with the leak confirms 50MP primary sensor on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company touts that new sensor is capable of capturing 150% more light when compared with Pixel 5. Another image depicts the size difference that exists between the two sensors. Needless to say, the larger sensor captures better light and results in well lit images. Furthermore, the leaked material reveals a 12MP ultrawide camera and 48MP 4x telephoto lens.

Like before the main difference between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the display size. Next up, the 4x telephoto sensor is not present on the Pixel 6 and even the selfie camera is of lower specification. Adding to the details, the 94-degree FOV selfie camera is available only for the Pro variant.

Magic Eraser Feature

Apart from the new camera hardware, the Magic Eraser feature is most definately the biggest highlight. “Magic Eraser” feature will let you remove “strangers and unwanted objects.” Google says the feature will work on select elements. Below is a description of the new feature.

Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars.

The leaked marketing material confirms “Face Deblur” that lets you blur faces from the picture. The Motion Mode feature “adds extra depth” by adding a layer of motion behind standstill subjects.