Oppo K9s Launched with 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 778G, and More

As expected Oppo has launched the Oppo K9s in China. Last month the company pulled wraps from K9 Pro that offers upgrade over the vanilla K9. Let us take a closer look at what Oppo K9s has to offer.

Oppo K9s Features and Specifications

Oppo K9s comes equipped with a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is worth noting that display is LCD and not AMOLED as in other Oppo K9 Pro. The peak brightness stands at 600 nits and you dont get HDR support.

Under the hood lies Snapdragon 778G paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via microSD card slot. Oppo offers virtual RAM with an additional 5GB. The Oppo K9s runs Color OS 11.2 based on Android 11. Fingerprint sensor is now on the side of the phone and doubles up as a power button.

Camera options on the Oppo K9s includes a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide angle and 2MP macro lens. On the front you get 16MP selfie camera for video calls. The device is backed by 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports fast charging of up to 30W. Talking numbers, the Oppo K9s charges from 1-100% in 59 minutes which is not so bad.

Oppo K9s Pricing and Availability Details

Oppo K9s is available in China and there is no word on global availability. Prices start at 1,700 yuan ($265) for the 6/128GB variant while the 8/128GB variant is priced at 1,900 yuan ($300).