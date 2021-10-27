Oppo A54s Launched with Helio G35, 5000 mAh Battery

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the A54 and soon added a 5G variant. Now the company has launched A54s. Oppo is unveiling s variants for some of its models, including the Oppo K9s. The Oppo A54s appeared on Amazon Italy and is currently listed on the company’s UK website.

Oppo A54s Features and Specifications

Oppo A54s comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ 60Hz display with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage with an expandable microSD card slot. The 3D curved-edge body with brushed metal finish looks premium. You also get an Eye-care feature that uses AI to adjust various display parameters depending on the outside conditions.

A triple rear-facing camera graces the camera department on the Oppo A54s. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie unit that sits flush in the display notch.

The Oppo A54s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports Super VOOC charging. Furthermore, the Super Power Saving mode lets you use WhatsApp for more than an hour with just 5% of battery juice left. Other highlights include a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, IPX4 water resistance, and more.

Oppo A54s Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A54s is only available in black and blue color options. It is expected to be available on November 13 and will price at €229.99. Meanwhile, UK prices are yet to be announced.