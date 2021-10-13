OnePlus 9RT Launched with 6.6-Inch 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 888, and 50MP Camera

OnePlus has pulled the wraps from OnePlus 9RT. The latest phone is a successor to OnePlus 9R that was announced earlier this year. The OnePlus 9RT arrives with updated internals including new Snapdragon chipset and a display with higher refresh rate.

OnePlus 9RT Features and Specifications

OnePlus 9RT comes equipped with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display which is slightly larger than its predecessor. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired as opposed to the 865 on OnePlus 9R. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB/256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. It is worth noting that 256GB storage is available with only HDR10+.

OnePlus 9RT shares the camera unit with the 8T, however, some aspects are different. For instance the OnePlus 9RT features a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, 123-degree ultra wide angle camera with 16MP sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front you get a 16MP IMX471 selfie sensor capable of recording 30 fps videos. Meanwhile, video recording on main camera is restricted to 4K 60 fps.

The OnePlus 9RT is backed by 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to Warp Charge 65T. Other highlights include a fingerprint sensor built into the display. Audio options include Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus 9RT comes with usual bevy of connectivity options including 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

OnePlus 9RT Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 9RT is expected to go on pre-order in China while the sales start on the 19th. Prices start at 3,300 yuan (Rs 38.645). Weirdly enough the international version OnePlus 9 is less expensive as compared to OnePlus 9RT. Color options include Black, Silver, and Blue. Lastly the device runs on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.