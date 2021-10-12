Nokia G300 is a $199 5G Phone Available on Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless

Nokia has announced a new budget 5G device in the form of the Nokia G300. The latest from Nokia offers a decent set of specifications and supports 5G at just $199. Nokia G300 is available with two prepaid carriers, namely Straight Talk and TracFone wireless. Let us take a closer look at what Nokia G300 has to offer.

Nokia G300 Features and Specifications

Nokia G300 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a dated v-notch for the selfie camera. The bezels are chunky, especially the lower jaw looks out of place. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G paired with 4GB of RAM. It consists of 2 A76-cores clocked at 2GHz and six-core A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. On the storage front, you get 64GB of internal storage further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Nokia G300 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 16MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera. Other camera features include Night mode, EIS, OZO audio surround, portrait mode, and noise cancellation.

The Nokia G300 runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 4,470mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 18W. If the claims are true, then the device should offer two-day battery backup on a single charge. Connectivity options on the Nokia G300 include 5G, 4G, WiFi, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS.

Nokia G300 Pricing and Availability

The Nokia G300 is priced at $199 and will be available in a sole 64GB/4GB variant. Both Tracfone and Straight Talk wireless customers can buy Nokia G300 starting from October 19th.