Motorola Moto E40 Launched with 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its E-Series. The Lenovo-owned company has pulled the wraps from Moto E40. As you might have figured out, the E40 is a successor to the recently launched Moto E20. The Moto E40 touts a large display and is backed by a generous 5,000mAh battery. Let us take a closer look at all the new things Moto E40 has to offer.

Moto E40 Features and Specifications

Moto E40 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. On the front, you get a punch-hole display that houses a selfie camera. Under the hood lies Unisoc T700 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 64GB of internal memory further expandable via a microSD card slot on the storage front.

Camera options on the Moto E40 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The Moto E40 offers an 8MP front-facing camera. The back panel features a knurled pattern and the signature Motorola logo that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the

The Moto E40 runs Moto MyUX based on Android 11. Battery backup shouldn’t be an issue as the company claims two days battery life. Other highlights include IP52 water and dust resistance, dedicated Google Assistant key, and dual SIM support.

Moto E40 Pricing and Availability

Moto E40 is available in Carbon Grey and Pink Clay color. The Moto E40 will launch in India on October 12. Motorola is yet to announce pricing and availability details, so stay tuned.