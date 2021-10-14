Infinix Note 11 Pro Launched with 6.95-inch 120Hz Display, 50MP Camera and More

Infinix has added yet another phone to its Note series. The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes equipped with a 120Hz display with a sampling rate of 180Hz. It comes with a premium-looking metal finish with what looks like brushed aluminum.

Infinix Note 11 Features and Specifications

Infinix Note 11 comes equipped with a 6.95-inch display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood lies the Helio G96 MediaTek chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB/256GB. It also packs a microSD card via which you can add 3GB of virtual RAM.

Camera options on the Infinix Note 11 include a quad rear camera setup. Infinix has ditched the ultrawide module found on Note 10 Pro. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto module, and a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, Infinix Note 11 Vanilla version features 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP telephoto lens.

Both the models come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Sadly, the video recording is capped at 30 fps 1080p. Furthermore, the Pro variants do come with some bells and whistles. It features stereo speakers on top and bottom, which the company refers to as “Digital Theater System.” The Infinix Note 11 comes with a built-in screen mirroring feature. This lets you cast images and video on TVs and laptops.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via USB-C. Infinix claims the battery can support up to 800 charging cycles without a significant drop in battery health. The device comes with TUV Rheinland-approved charging technology and includes a power adapter.

Infinix Note 11 Pricing and Availability

Infinix is yet to announce Note 11 pricing details. That said, the phone will soon arrive in select markets, and prices will be kept under wraps until then.