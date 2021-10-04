Google Releases Android 12; Will Be Available for Pixel ‘in the Next Few Weeks’

Google was expected to release Android 12 sometime in September. There is no news of Android 12, and it only implies that the release has been delayed. Google has now announced that it is “officially releasing” Android 12, and it will be available for Pixel in the upcoming weeks. Furthermore, Google will push the Android 12 to the Android Open Source Project.

Interestingly, Google says the Android 12 for Pixel will arrive in a few weeks. The company says Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vico, and Xiaomi will get Android 12 “later this year.” In other words, this doesn’t seem like an actual release but more of a preview. This is not unusual as new versions of Android trickle down from Pixel to third party devices.

Realme has already announced that Realme GT will be the first device to get Android 12. The Realme GT will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. It looks like Realme wants to be the first phone maker to offer Android 12. It is worth noting that Android 12 will be available on European and Indian variants of Realme GT.

Following Google’s Android 12 announcement, OnePlus says that the upgrade will arrive soon. Currently, the latest OS is available in beta for OnePlus devices. Furthermore, the OxygenOS 12 beta is now open only for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Meanwhile, other devices, including the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7 Series, Nord, Nord 2 and Nord CE, will get the update later.

Android 12 heralds with a significantly revamped user interface. The Material You design language is used to create new widgets, Notification UI update, a feature that makes scrolling smoother and supports the app launch splash screen. Check out all-new Android 12 features.