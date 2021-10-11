Google Pixel Stand Leak Reveals Design and Pricing Details

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are hogging the limelight. We have seen multiple leaks, renders, and hands-on videos detailing Google’s upcoming flagship lineup. Earlier this year, Google themselves offered a sneak peek at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leaving very little for the imagination. As rumors have already pointed out, Google is also prepping a Pixel Stand. Now a new image, allegedly that of Pixel Stand, confirms the design and other specifications.

The Pixel Stand looks like a scooped iceberg. As you might have already noticed, it is chunky, especially at the base. The bilk is attributed to a cooling coil that helps in fast charging. Furthermore, the Pixel Stand comes with two charging coils. In other words, you can charge Pixel and supported wearable simultaneously. It supports fast charging of up to 23W for select Pixel and 15W for Qi-certified devices. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds charge at 3W.

The leak reveals that stand is made up of TPU and plastic. On the brighter side, the stand is made out of 54% recycled materials. Google is not offering much in terms of color options. You can choose between Rock Candy and Fog for the Google Stand. Google has expectedly baked in a few Pixel exclusive features. The Pixel phones have better software integration and offer features like Google Assistant visual, Photo Frame, Sunrise Alarm, media immersion, home, media controls, bedtime experience, and much more. Lastly, the Pixel Stand is expected to be priced at $79.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor chip on October 19th. On the same day, Google will unveil the Pixel Stand.