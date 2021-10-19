Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launched with Tensor Chip, 120Hz Display, and More

After months of leaks and rumors Google has finally pulled the wraps from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The slew of leaks combined with Pixel 6 official preview left very little for imagination. Unlike last year, Pixel 6 now comes with class leading specifications and this includes the new Tensor SoC. Let us take a closer look at what Pixel 6 series has to offer.

Pixel 6 Features and Specifications

Pixel 6 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. You get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 441 ppi of pixel density. The Pixel 6 is powered by Google Tensor SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The Pixel 6 touts dual rear camera setup. It consists of 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front you get a 6MP selfie camera. Other camera highlights include laser detect autofocus, optical image stabalisation and a ‘Quick Tap to Snap’ feature.

The Pixel 6 is backed by 4,614mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless fast charging. You can also share battery power wirelessly with the Battery Share feature. The device runs on Android 12 with preloaded Live Translate feature.

Pixel 6 Pro Features and Specifications

The Pixel 6 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device shares Tensor SoC with Pixel 6. On the RAM front you get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage option includes a choice between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Camera options on the Pixel 6 Pro include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP primary sensor, 50MP wide-angle camera and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro also boasts of telephoto lens that offers 20x Super Res Zoom and 4x optical zoom. Video chat and selfies is taken care of by the 11.1MP sensor on the front. Other camera highlights include Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, and much more.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pricing and Availability

Prices for the Pixel 6 starts at $599 while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. Both the phones will be available for purchase in the US starting from October 28. The preorders start today. Google is yet to announce region in which Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available.