Vivo X70 Pro+ Launched with 6.78-inch Display, Snapdragon 888, and More

Vivo has pulled the wraps from Vivo X70 Pro+. The latest camera-centric device from vivo comes with all the bells and whistles, including a ZEISS lens. The current model features a camera upgrade, a bigger battery, and much more compared to its predecessor.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Features and Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes equipped with a large 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display offering a maximum resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels alongside HDR support. Vivo is using an LTPO display with adjusting refresh rate. In other words, the refresh rate lies in the range of 1Hz to 120Hz. It helps in preserving the battery and offers a feature like an always-on display.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a lot of changes under the hood. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. You get to choose between 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage on the storage front. This time around, Vivo has added IP 68 dust and a water-resistant rating.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with class-leading camera features. At the rear, you get a quad camera setup. It is made up of a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with f/1.57. Next up is a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera with pan tilt stabilization. The X70 Pro+ packs two telephoto units with a 125mm periscope lens and 8MP sensor. Lastly, the portrait camera shapes up in the form of a 12MP sensor with f/1.6. All the lenses come with ZEISS anti-reflective coating and Optical Image Stabilization. Furthermore, the coating helps in reducing glare and chromatic aberration.

Vivo X70 Pro+ runs on Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of 55W. Vivo has also added wireless fast charging of up to 50W.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Pricing and Availability

Vivo X70 Pro+ is available in Orange, Blue, and Black color. At the back, you get vegan leather in two tones. Prices start at 5,500 yuan ($852) for the base 8GB/256GB variant while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 6,000 ($929) yuan. The top of line 12/512GB variant is priced at 7,000 ($1084) yuan.