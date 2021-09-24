Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched with 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been launched in a silent matter. Samsung’s M Series is known for bigger batteries and the M52 5G is no different. The Galaxy M52 5G will join the ranks of M42 5G and M32 as the third 5G phone in the series. The South Korean giant is expected to launch the device in India on September 28th.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 is listed on Poland website alongside specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O punch-hole design. Furthermore, the display offers refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM. On the storage front you get 128GB of internal storage further expandable via microSD card slot.

Imaging options on the Galaxy M52 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8, 12MP ultra-wide lens and finally a 5MP macro camera. On the front you get a 32MP selfie camera housed within a punch hole. Other camera highlights include 4K videos support at 30fps.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs One-UI based on Android 11. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 25W. Samsung is offering the fast charger as an accessory and is most likely to bundle a 15W charger in-box. Connectivity features on the Galaxy M52 5G include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Dolby Atmos and USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Pricing and Availability

There is no official information on Galaxy M52 5G pricing. That said, recent leak pegged the price at around $445. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available in black, white and blue colors.