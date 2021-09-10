Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Could Feature a 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 778G, and Pinstripe Design

Samsung offers a formidable budget smartphone lineup in India. Now the company is focusing on mid-range 5G phones and recently launched Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G. Now Samsung is reportedly prepping Galaxy M52 5G for India. Samsung is yet to announce a launch date. That said, a reputed tipster has now shared Galaxy M52 5G design renders alongside other specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G renders reveal the design in great detail. The device will come with a hole-punch display and an AMOLED panel. Furthermore, the display is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels. Meanwhile, Galaxy M52 5G back panel features textured lines on a polycarbonate shell.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The rectangular-shaped camera module houses LED flash alongside camera lenses. You get a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor and a volume rocker button on the right spline. Other leaked details include a dimension of 7 x 76 x 164mm and 175 gms in weight. It is worth noting that Galaxy M52 5G was recently spotted on benchmarks.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung is likely to offer 128GB of internal memory that is further expandable via a microSD card slot that accommodates up to 128GB. Triple rear camera details include a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M52G runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Battery capacity remains unknown; however, the company is likely to bundle a 15W fast charger.