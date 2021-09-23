Samsung Galaxy F42 Promo Reveals Triple Rear Camera, 90Hz Display and 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung is ready for a hectic week ahead. The Korean giant is all set to announce two new smartphones in India. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G in India. The Galaxy M32 5G will be announced on September 28, while the Galaxy F42 5G on September 29.

The news about upcoming Galaxy smartphones came to light after an online retailer uploaded promo. Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce site, set up a promo page for Samsung Galaxy F42 5G on its website. Furthermore, the listing reveals the upcoming smartphone’s design and specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with a textured pattern at the rear and a unique-looking rear camera unit. Previously, it was rumored that Galaxy F42 5G could be a rebranded A22 5G. However, these rumors are put to rest as the promo material shows the differently designed device. The Galaxy F42 5G features a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor as opposed to the 48MP on A22 5G. From the looks of it, the other two cameras could be ultrawide and depth sensors.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G features a 40Hz FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch for a selfie camera. That apart from the promo material, doesn’t reveal any other information about the display. The Galaxy F42 5G will be backed by 5,000 mAh and support fast charging. Furthermore, the promo confirms a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is no mention of the Galaxy F42 5G processor. However, Geekbench indicates that the device would be powered by Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, it will run Android 11 with OneUI overlay. Lastly, the Galaxy F42 5G would be available in multiple variants.