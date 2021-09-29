Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launched with Dimensity Chipset and 64MP Camera

Samsung has a formidable 5G mid-range lineup. The South Korean giant has now launched Galaxy F42 5G in India. It closely resembles the Galaxy A22 5G Global variant apart from a few upgrades. The Galaxy F42 5G comes equipped with a better rear camera as opposed to the Galaxy A22. That apart, whether you like it or not, the Galaxy F42 features some new design bits.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Imaging options on the Galaxy F42 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie sensor housed within a punch hole. Additionally, you also get a Night Mode. Samsung says the F42 5G will support 12 bands making it future-proof.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast-charging up to 15W. Furthermore, the device offers usual bevy of connectivity features including 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and Type-C USB.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available in Matt Aqua and Matte Black color. Prices start at Rs 20.999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. Samsung offers an early bird discount of Rs 3,000 for those who purchase on October 2 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day.