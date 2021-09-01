Redmi Note 10 Prime Teaser Confirms 6,000 mAh Battery with Reverse Charging Support

Redmi has already confirmed that it is launching Redmi 10 Prime on September 3rd in India. Smartphone manufacturers keep on teasing features until the launch to keep the interest alive. Keeping up with the trend Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased the battery details for the device. Last time around, he had teased the processor details for Redmi 10 Prime.

Manu Kumar Jain reveals that Redmi 10 Prime would feature a staggering 6,000mAh battery pack. Typically larger batteries translated to extra bulk. However, Jain claims that Redmi 10 Prime is “the Lightest 6000mAh from the hours of Redmi.” Furthermore, the teaser confirms that the phone will come equipped with both wired and wireless fast charging. Additionally, you will also get a fast reverse fast charging feature.

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️ Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days! Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime

⬇️

The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh

From the house of Redmi!😎 DETICXE REPUS for the ESREVER! I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 1, 2021

The teaser also shows off the front design. The Redmi Note 10 Prime touts a punch-hole display with slim bezels. Apart from that, the teaser doesn’t reveal any specifications. We already know key Redmi 10 Prime specifications owing to previous leaks.

Redmi 10 Prime Rumored Specifications

The Redmi 10 Prime is likely to come equipped with a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It will also get a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the camera front, the Redmi 10 Prime will come with a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a secondary sensor. It is worth noting that Redmi 9 Prime features a 13MP primary sensor. Under the hood, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.