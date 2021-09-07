Redmi K50 Series Leak Reveals 100W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display and More

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed details about a new and upcoming Redmi phone. The device in question is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870. It would also feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. In all likelihood, the specifications point towards Redmi K50. The latest leak reveals more about the upcoming K50 series.

The Redmi K50 series is likely to come equipped with a 100W fast charging technology. This will make it the first Redmi smartphone to feature 100W fast charging. Currently, only Xiaomi and Blackshark series feature 100W fast charging. Furthermore, the Redmi K50 series will be water-resistant and will come with an IP68 rating. On the audio front, you will get symmetrical stereo speakers.

The Redmi K50 touts better specs than the Redmi K40. For instance, the Redmi K40 series offers an IP53 rating and 33W fast charging in most models. Only one of the Redmi K40 series features 67W fast charging. According to rumors, the Redmi K50 will be powered by two chipsets. In other words, the flagship device will be powered by Snapdragon 898, while the others are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 870.

There is a good chance that Xiaomi will announce Redmi K50 in China. In other markets, the company might rebrand the device and sell it under the Poco banner. Previous rumors have already pointed at a 108MP primary camera on the flagship model and a 48MP sensor on the other models. Also, it is not clear whether all Redmi K50 models will offer 100W fast charging or if it will be reserved only for the top-end model.