Redmi 10 Prime Launched in India with 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery and More

Redmi has finally launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The latest from Redmi is powered by Helio G88 and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Global VP of Xiaomi Manu Jain recently teased Redmi 10 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime Features and Specifications

The Redmi 10 Prime comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz at FHD+ resolution. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G88 paired with up to 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the device comes with a RAM expansion feature. In other words, the Redmi 10 Prime would use 2GB of internal storage as RAM as and when required.

Camera options on the Redmi 10 Prime include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP for macro and depth. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie sensor with f/2.0. The rear camera supports FHD video recording with slo-mo support at 120fps.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 10 Prime include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.1, IR blaster, FM Radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also on offer is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 10 Prime runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Backing the device is a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W. Redmi bundles a 22.5W fast charger and offers reverse charging of up to 9W. Redmi launched 10 Prime global variant last month. The only difference between the global and Indian variants is the larger 6,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 10 Prime Pricing and Availability

The Redmi 10 Prime is available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colors. It will go on sale from September 7. Prices start at Rs 12,499 ($171) for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced a notch higher at Rs 14,999 ($205). The Redmi 10 Prime is available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other offline stores.