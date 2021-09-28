Leak Reveals Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Prices Starts at €550 and €900 Respectively

A couple of months back, Google unveiled select details about Pixel 6. The Google Pixel 6 is expected to be released on October 19, and the latest rumor claims availability will start from October 28. Interestingly, the Pixel 6 flagships will only be available in 8 countries, including the UK, the US, and Germany.

The latest leak from a major European carrier reveals Pixel 6 pricing details. Reportedly an employee working for the carrier has leaked the price for both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Youtube channel, This is Tech Today, has carried the news. Previously, the same YouTube channel had shared a hands-on video for Pixel 6 Pro.

The price of the Pixel 6 Pro will start at €900. The device will be available in three variants with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. All the variants are expected to arrive with 12GB of RAM. Doubling up the storage will cost an extra €100 at each step. In other words, top of the line Pixel 6 Pro 512GB will be priced at €1100, which is right in iPhone 13 territory.

The Pixel 6 is likely to arrive in only two configurations. Prices start at €550 for the 128GB variant €650. An 8GB RAM will back both the Pixel 6 variants. The Pixel 6 Pro offers not only bigger RAM but also a 6.7-inch QHD, fast charging of up to 33W, 4x telephoto lens, and much more. All the additional features end up increasing the price of the Pro version by nearly €350.

We are not sure why, but lately, Google has been very picky as to regions where it will sell Pixel devices. Furthermore, some of the countries get limited color options. Once Pixel 6 is announced, the Pixel 5 is likely to attract massive discounts.