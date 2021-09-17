Oppo F19s Renders, Specifications and Pricing Details Leaked

Since last month we have been hearing rumors about Oppo F19s. The latest smartphone from Oppo is likely to be launched in India. Now, major Oppo F19s specifications including specs, price, and renders are leaked. Oppo F19s is expected to debut in India by the end of this month.

The Oppo F19s renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu are low res. However, you still get a fair idea of the phone’s design. Furthermore, the tipster has also shared specifications and price alongside the render. As per the leak, Oppo F19s could be available in two colors, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

Designwise, the F19s borrows heavily from its predecessor. To put it mildly, the Oppo F19s looks nearly identical to the Oppo F19 that launched last year. Earllier reports pegged Oppo F19s as a special edition device. It is to be seen whether Oppo adds some bling in the form of exclusive colors.

The tipster says that Oppo F19s will be sold in a single 6GB/128GB variant. Prices could range from anywhere between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000. Interestingly, the Oppo F19 currently retails for Rs 18,990. It is safe to presume that Oppo F19s will be priced below Rs 20,000. You wont have to wait much longer as the Oppo F19s will launch by the end of this month.

A quick recap, the Oppo F19 comes equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM. On the storage front the device offers 128GB of internal storage. Camera options on the Oppo F19 include triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front you get a 16MP sensor with f/2.4 and 5P lens.