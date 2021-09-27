Oppo F19s Launched with Snapdragon 662, 90Hz Display and 33W Fast Charging

Oppo has unveiled Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali edition, and Oppo Enco buds blue variant. The Oppo F19s is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC and joins other F series devices, including Oppo F19, Oppo F19 pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+. Both the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Oppo Enco Buds get a new color option.

Oppo F19s Features and Specifications

Oppo F19s comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers 409ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 662 paired with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM. With the RAM expansion feature in place, the capacity could go up to 11GB. On the storage front, you will get the sole 256GB variant.

Camera options on the Oppo F19s include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, two 2MP depth sensors, and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera housed within a punch hole on the front top left corner.

The Oppo F19s has the usual bevy of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other sensors include an under-screen sensor, gyroscope, A-GPS, Glonass, and Galileo. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charging support. Lastly, the Oppo F19s runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and offers a Game Focus Mode.

Oppo F19s Pricing and Availability

Oppo F19s is available in the sole 6GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 19,990 ($270). The device is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold option. Oppo F19s is available for purchase on its website and Flipkart.