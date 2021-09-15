Motorola Moto E20 Is an Entry-Level Android 11 Go Edition Smartphone with 6.5-inch Display

Motorola is doing an impressive job with new budget and mid range devices. Now the Lenovo owned company has launched Moto E20, a budget Android 11 Go device for the European market. The Moto E20 is priced at a mouth watering €100.

Moto E20 Price Features and Specifications

The Moto E20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood you get a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Moto E20 offers 32GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Moto E20 include a dual rear camera setup. It comprises of 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Meanwhile, the selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 5MP sensor. The Moto E20 runs on Android 11 Go Edition. In other words, you will get a striped down version of Android optimised for entry-level hardware.

The Moto E20 is backed by a generous 4000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W via USB-C. Furthermore, the device is IP52 splash-proof. The device offers usual set of connectivity options, however it lacks NFC. Despite being a budget phone, the Moto E20 will come with guaranteed security updates for two years. In other words, the device can be used still 2023 without worrying about security exploits.

At just €100, the Moto E20 is more affordable then even the Moto E7 Plus. If you are on a lookout for budget Android phone then the Moto E20 seems like a good choice.