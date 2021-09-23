Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Launched with Dual Selfie Camera, 100W Fast Charging

Huawei has launched nova 9 and nova 9 Pro in China. Both the devices come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G and offer a decent set of specifications. Also on offer is a super-fast 100W charging.

Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro Features and Specifications

The Nova 9 comes equipped with a 6.57-inch display with a peak resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile, the Nova 9 Pro features a 6.72-inch display with a maximum resolution of 2676 x 1236. Both the displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate, P3 color gamut, and 300Hz touch sampling.

The Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 778G processor. However, neither of the devices offer 5G, which is a big disappointment. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Things change when it comes to the camera. The Huawei Nova 9 Pro comes equipped with a dual front camera setup. It consists of a 32MP primary sensor and an ultrawide angle camera. Meanwhile, the Nova 9 features a single 32MP selfie sensor. Both the smartphones can record videos in 4K and offer other features like slo-mo, portrait videos, and video stabilization.

At the rear, the Nova 9 and Nova 9 pro come equipped with a quad-camera setup. It includes a 50MP f/1.9 front-facing camera capable of capturing more light than a regular camera. Other sensors include an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, a 2MP depth of field sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Other camera highlights include vlog mode, audio zoom, night mode, dual view video, and timelapse mode. The multi-camera mode lets you cover more angles by connecting to a nearby phone.

The Nova 9 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 66W. Meanwhile, the Nova 9 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4000mAh battery and compensates with 100W fast charging support. Huawei says the Pro can charge from 0-100 in just 20 minutes.

Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Nova 9 pricing starts at 2699 yuan for the 8/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant retails at 2999 yuan. Prices for the Nova 9 Pro starts at 3499 yuan for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the top-of-line 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 3899 yuan. Both Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro will be available for pre-order starting today.