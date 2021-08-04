WhatsApp Rollsout ‘View Once’ Messages for Images and Videos

WhatsApp has rolled out a new disappearing photo for its app. The ephemeral message feature is called “view once” photos. Users can send one-time view photos and videos in chats. These photos or videos can be viewed only for one time, after which they disappear.

WhatsApp seems to have borrowed the feature from Snapchat. While capturing a picture on WhatsApp, you can select the timer icon and set the photo to “view once.” Furthermore, the View once photos will not appear on your preview or download directly on your device. In other words, there is no trace of the image once it is viewed.

“On many phones, simply taking a photo means it will take up space in your camera roll forever.

That’s why today we’re rolling out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users, even more, control over their privacy.”

Facebook says this feature comes in handy when you are sending confidential information like WiFi passwords. The company assures that View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption, and not even WhatsApp has access to these messages. The message will be marked as “opened” once viewed. WhatsApp is rolling out View once messages to “everyone starting this week.”

The View Once image seems to be an excellent way to protect privacy. However, WhatsApp warns that recipients will still take screenshots or record screens while the photo or video is being viewed. Messaging services like Telegram already offer a feature wherein you can set the timer for sent images. The media will disappear once the timer runs out.