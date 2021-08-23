Vivo Y33s Launched with 6.58-inch Display and Extended RAM 2.0

Vivo has unveiled its latest budget smartphone in the form of Vivo Y33s. The latest from Vivo is powered by MediaTek Helio SoC and arrives with a triple rear camera setup. You also get the Extended RAM 2.0 feature that uses phones’ internal storage as RAM and when required.

Vivo Y33s Features and Specifications

Vivo Y33s comes equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of Extended RAM functionality. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card setup.

Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo Y33s comes with a 16MP selfie sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Furthermore, Vivo has fine-tuned the bokeh mode algorithm to add artistic depth and make the pictures look natural.

The vivo Y33s arrive with the usual connectivity options, including WiFi, 4G, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. Also on offer is a side-mounted finger sensor and face unlock. The Vivo Y33s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 18W. It runs on Functouch OS 11.1 that is based on Android 11.

Vivo Y33s Pricing and Availability

Vivo Y33s is available in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colors. It is priced at Rs 17,990 ($244) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is available via Vivo India online store and other ecommerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tatacliq.