Samsung Galaxy Z fold3 Complete Specifications Leak Days before Launch

Samsung will unveil Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 at the unpacked event on August 11. Thanks to rumors and leaks, we already know a fair deal about upcoming devices. The latest rumor details almost the entire specification sheet for Galaxy ZFold3 5G. It is accompanied by pictures that confirm S Pen support and a case to go along.

The Z Fold3 is maxed out when it comes to displays. It features a 2X AMOLED display, both of which offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the external display measures 6.2-inch and is protected by Corning Glass Victus. You will get a 10MP selfie camera housed in a punch hole.

The internal display is 7.6-inch diagonal and offers a peak resolution of 1,768×2,208 pixels translating into 370 ppi. For the first time, Samsung will use an under-display selfie sensor with 4MP resolution. The Galaxy Fold3 will be powered by Snapdragon 888. Strangely enough, there is no mention of the Exynos version. It will be coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Samsung has also worked on making the Galaxy Fold3 sleeker. Once opened, it will be 6.4mm thick as opposed to the previous 6.9mm. When closed, it will be 14.4mm as opposed to the earlier 16.8mm. Hopefully, the latest foldable device will feel less bulky and fit into hands better. Thankfully it is also a shade lighter at 271 down from the previous 282gms.

We hoped that Samsung added a place for S-Pen on the device. Rumors reveal that you have no option but to opt for a specially designed case with an S-Pen holster. Battery capacity is slashed from 4,500mAh to 4,400mAh. You will still get 25W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging. On the connectivity front, the Galaxy Fold3 will offer WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speaker setup. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is expected to be priced from €1,900 and available from late August.