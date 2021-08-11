Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launched with 120Hz Display, and Water Resistance

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has leaked multiple times leaving very little to imagination. Now that the foldable phone is launched we can put the rumors to rest. The Galaxy Z Fold3 boasts of 120Hz refresh rate displays on both inside and outside. Durability has often been the Achiles heels for foldable smartphones and Samsung seems to have finally addressed the shortcoming.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Features and Specifications

As rumored earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports S-Pen via a case. It comes equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 374ppi pixel density. Exterior display is a 6.2-inch unit that offers a higher pixel density of 387ppi. Samsung is yet to reveal SoC specifications. In all likelihood, it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On the storage front you get up to 512GB of internal storage alongside 12GB of RAM.

Camera options on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 12MP primary sensor with optical image stabalisation, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP sensor with telephoto lens and HDR10+ support. On the front you get a 10MP sensor for selfies and video chat. Interestingly the device also has an 4MP under display camera on top of its display.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, and USB Type-C. Other highlights include a side mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has colloborated with Wacom and designed new S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It supports Air Command gestures and Pro tip. Backing the device is a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with support for wired and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is prices start at $1799 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Color options include Gray, Pink, and White. The device will be available starting from August 27 in markets inlcuding US, Europe and South Korea.