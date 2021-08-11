Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched with Larger Outer Display, Armor Aluminium Frame, and IPX8

Samsung has pulled the wraps from Galaxy Z Flip3 alongside the Z Fold 3 at the Unpacked event. The latest clamshell features IPX8 water resistance and a larger cover display. Other significant changes include an improved foldable panel and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes equipped with a larger 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 260 x 512 resolution. The larger display should make it easier to check notifications and use other features like music playback. You can do all of this without having to open the phone. The main display is still a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ unit. However, it now offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood of the Z Flip 3 is a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Camera options on the Z Flip 3 include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 12MP f/1.8 sensor, Dual Pixel AF with optical image stabilization, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front/selfie camera remains unchanged and features a 10MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Interestingly, the larger cover display will let you capture selfies with the main camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. On the durability front, the Z Flip 3 gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Armor Aluminium frame. As rumored earlier, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 accessories include a whole range of metal rings and leather straps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing starts at €1,049 ($1231) for the 8GB/12GB variant. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 8GB/256GB variant is priced at €1,099($1290). The preorders start from today, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will go on sale starting from August 11.