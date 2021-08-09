Samsung Accidentally Reveals Upcoming Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is scheduled to pull the wraps from new foldable smartphones on August 11. As we already know the upcoming smartphones have been leaked extensively with very little left to reveal. New promo material has accidentally shown off Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition. The Galaxy F21 FE was leaked earlier but now Samsung has seemingly confirmed the same.

Samsung posted a poster on its Instagram account. The poster was meant to show off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro alongside a laptop conveying back-to-school theme. However, the displayed phone doesnt match with existing Samsung smartphones. In fact, it closely resembles previously leaked images of Galaxy S21 FE. The prominent camera bump, plastic rear and side aligned triple rear camera setup hints at upcoming Fan Edition.

The Galaxy S21 and other premium phones that debuted earlier this year feature distinctive camera bump. That said, there was no mention of the Galaxy S21 and this leads us to pressume it was accidental. Soon enough, Samsung deleted the Instagram post. If rumor mills are to be beleived, Galaxy S21 FE is delayed due to multiple issues including logistics limitation and international chip shortage.

Earlier this year Galaxy Note 21 FE renders leaked. It looks like the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced before the Note 21 FE. The Fan Edition are aimed at Galaxy Fan and focus on the core aspects. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come equipped with a 6.4-inch display. It will be powered by either Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 depending on the region. Lastly, the Galaxy S21 FE will shape up as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy S21.