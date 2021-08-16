ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Launched with 18GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+

Earlier this year Asus finally announced a successor to ROG Phone 3. The ROG Phone 5 arrived with number of hardware upgrades and new gaming centric features. Now the company has launched ROG Phone 5s and 5S Pro with upgraded chipset.

ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro Features and Specifications

The ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, both the devices are powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. Needless to say the Snapdragon 888 Plus offers better performance as compared to the Snapdragon 888. RAM options range from 8GB to 18GB. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 5S is available on sole 18GB/512GB variant.

Camera options on the ROG Phone 5S include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 64MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 5MP macro sensor. Front camera shapes up in the form of 24Mp sensor. Furthermore, the devices feature a dual front firing stereo speakers. On the software front it runs on Android 11 alongside ROG UI.

The ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro come with usual bevy of connectivity options. The list includes 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Other features inlcude in-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, gyroscope, proximity sensor and ultrasonic sensors meant for AirTrigger 5.

ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro Pricing and Availability

ROG Phone 5s Pro is available in Phantom Black color while the ROG Phone 5s is available in Phantom Black and Storm White. Prices start at NT$29,990 ($1077) for the 16GB/256GB variant while the 18GB/512GB variant costs NT$ 33,290($1196). Moving on, the ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at NT$ 37,990 ($1365) for the 18GB/512GB variant. Both the devices will be on sale in Taiwan and August 24 is the shipping date.