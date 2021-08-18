Redmi 10 Launched with 50MP Camera, Helio G88 and 5000mAh Battery

Redmi has finally pulled the wraps from Redmi 10. The latest smartphone from Redmi has debuted in Malaysia and will soon be available in other markets. The Redmi 10 touts features like 50MP primary sensor, 5000mAh battery, and much more.

Redmi 10 Features and Specifications

Redmi 10 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get MediaTek Helio G88 paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 10 offers a choice between 64GB/128GB of internal storage on the storage front.

Imaging options include a triple rear sensing camera. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Xiaomi has baked in an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, Sunlight Display, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual speaker setup.

The Redmi 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It supports fast charging of up to 18W wireless and 22.5W wired. Meanwhile, the Redmi 10 offers 9W reverse wired charging. The device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Xiaomi had accidentally published Redmi 10 blog post last week, and all the specifications match the same.

Redmi 10 Pricing and Availability

Redmi 10 is available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue color options. Prices start at $177 for the 4GB/128GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at $219. Xiaomi says the Redmi 10 will be available from August 20. The company is yet to reveal some specifications, details about international availability, and when the Redmi 10 will go on sale.