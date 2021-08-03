Realme Unveils MagDart Charger Lineup with Wireless Charging Speeds of up to 50W

Apple announced the MagSafe charger with iPhone 12. Now Realme has introduced something very similar called MagDart charger. Realme’s MagSafe-inspired charging ecosystem is faster and offers more features. The company has used the Realme Flash Phone concept device to demonstrate MagDart capability.

Realme’s MagDart charger can be used on the Realme GT. The support is not native. Instead, Realme will release a case that adds wireless charging to the Realme GT. In all likelihood, Realme could launch similar cases for other models. Adding a magnetic case to support a wireless charger via a case seems like a clever move.

Thankfully, the cases are pleasing to look at. Realme GT’s wireless charging case is a carbon bumper case that bundles a built-in MagSart Charger. One of the most significant advantages is that the USB Type-C port is free using Maggart. Furthermore, the port can be used for transferring data or backing up your device.

Realme touts the MagDart as the world’s fastest magnetic charger. This is indeed true as the bulky adapter offers fast wireless charging of up to 50W. Putting things into perspective, MagDart can charge a device with a 4,500mAh battery from 0-100 in less than an hour. It is as fast as 50W wired charging. Thermal management includes a built-in fan designed to dissipate heat generated from both charger and phone.

Realme has also released a 15W MagDart charger. It is thinner than MagSafe and is capable of charging devices faster. Also on offer is a MagDart power bank base which is essentially a magnetic charging stand.