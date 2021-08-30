Realme GT Neo2 Renders and Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come with Snapdragon 870

Realme unveiled the GT and GT Neo in short succession. Now the company has confirmed it is working on a follow-up device. We were hoping Realme would tease some feature. However, the company didn’t reveal anything else. Thankfully tipster OnLeaks has leaked Realme GT Neo2 renders and specifications.

The Realme GT Neo2 is expected to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED larger AMOLED display. As per the leaks, the display will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB RAM. On the storage front, the Realme GT Neo 2 will offer 128GB of internal storage. Realme is also expected to offer other variants with more RAM and storage.

We find it odd that Realme has opted for a lesser spec Snapdragon 870 instead of the Snapdragon 880 on the Realme GT. On the brighter side, the Snapdragon 870 boasts better performance than Dimensity 1200 that powers GT Neo and GT Neo Flash.

Imaging options on the Realme GT Neo 2 will include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 68MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The camera setup is familiar as all the GT phones offer the same camera specifications. It also implies the Realme GT Neo2 will feature a 16MP selfie camera. Other changes include a revamped camera layout with a split LED flash.

Realme is rumored to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack standard on all the other GT phones. Moving on, the Realme GT Neo2 is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will support fast charging. That said, the leak doesn’t reveal peak charging speed. The GT and GT Neo offer fast charging of up to 65W, and we expect the same, if not more, from the GT Neo 2.