Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Custom Tensor SoC Launching This Fall

At an event today, Google has announced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Instead of releasing complete details, Google has stuck to previewing its latest flagships. In other words, certain aspects of the phone are still not known. A major part of the launch event was focused on Google’s new SoC. The custom chip was codenamed “Whitechapel,” now Google calls it “Tensor SoC,” referring to the Tensor Processing Units or TPU.

Google says a mobile TPU accompanies the Tensor for AI operations and a new Titan M2 chip for security. It is worth noting that Tensor is an SoC. Google is yet to reveal their details, including CPU, GPU and 5G modem. As far as branding is concerned, the Tensor SoC is similar to the A-Series SoC on iPhones and iPads.

At this point, Google has not confirmed any specifications for the Tensor processor. Furthermore, Google has not revealed who will manufacture Tensor processors for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As per the company, Pixel 6 will be the “smartest, fastest and most secure” Pixel phone to date.

Google’s Pixel lineup is known for its excellent software experience. The device is miles ahead when it comes to image processing and enhancing camera features. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could feature a wide and ultra-wide sensor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 4x telephoto setup. Google has also worked on improving video recording capability. Initial impressions opine that Pixel 6 is better than iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Pixel 6 will come equipped with a 90Hz display, while the Pixel 6 Pro offers a 120Hz curved display. Both the devices feature a single punch hole camera on the front. The Pixel 6 series comes in three colors, and some of them offer two-tone. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 with Android 12 in October.