Google Pixel 6 Will Feature an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Earlier this month, Google confirmed key Pixel 6 features. The company also revealed the device in its full glory. Quite a lot is changed on the design front, including a more prominent battery bump that runs along horizontally. However, we couldn’t spot the fingerprint sensor on Pixel 6. The latest leak reveals that Pixel 6 will most likely come equipped with an under-display or in-display fingerprint sensor.

Hiroshi Lockheimer is a founding member of the Android team. He has posted a screenshot that reveals the in-display fingerprint sensor. The picture is most likely from Pixel 6 Pro, and you can see the fingerprint sensor icon on display. Soon enough, the post was deleted.

The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch display with QHD+ resolution. Furthermore, leaked wallpapers confirm the size. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 will be smaller and features a 6.4-inch display with 1080p resolution. Most importantly, the Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom Tensor chip instead of the mid-range Snapdragon on Pixel 5.

Currently, Pixel phones support fast charging of up to 18W. Meanwhile, the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro will support fast charging of up to 33W. On the camera front, the Pixel 6 Pro could offer a telephoto sensor at the back.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is likely to feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup with ultra-wide and telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 will offer a dual rear camera unit bundling an ultra-wide sensor. Like Apple, Google will, for the first time, use its custom Tensor chipsets optimized for better performance and excellent software features.