Google Pixel 5a Announced at $499; Features 4680 mAh Battery, and IP67

Google has finally pulled the wraps from Pixel 5a. The latest affordable pixel arrives with better specifications and new features as opposed to the Pixel 4a. Meanwhile, not much is changed on the design front and the Pixel 5a 5G looks very similar to its predecessor.

Google Pixel 5a Features and Specifications

The Pixel 5a features a 6.34-inch OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. Interestingly, Google has decided not to upgrade the internals on Pixel 5a. In other words, the latest pixel is still powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of non-expandable internal memory.

Even the camera unit on the Pixel 5a is the same as the one on Pixel 4a. You get a triple camera unit with a 12MP f1.7 sensor and a 16MP f2.2 ultra-wide sensor at the back. On the front, you get an 8MP sensor. Google has retained Pixel 4a internals as a cost-cutting measure.

Pixel 5a might be similar to Pixel 4a in many aspects. Things are very different when it comes to batteries. The Pixel 4a was powered by a generous 3885mAh battery. On the other hand, the Pixel 5a features a much bigger 4680mAh battery. Despite the bigger battery, the Pixel 5a 5G still misses out on wireless charging. It supports fast charging of 18W. Another mention-worthy feature is the IP67 dust and water resistance on Pixel 5a. Google claims the Pixel 5a 5G can last for as long as 48 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver feature. Apart from the above features, the Pixel 5a is identical to Pixel 4a.

Pixel 5a Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 5a is up for preorder in the US and Japan. It is priced at $449 and will start shipping from August 26. Those who buy Pixel 5a get free three months YouTube Premium trial, Google Play Pass, and Google One. If you are in the US, you will get three month trial for unlimited texts and calls via Google Fi.