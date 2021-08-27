OnePlus India Offering Free Battery Replacement for Older Devices Including OnePlus 3

A new report has emerged that claims OnePlus India is offering a free battery replacement for older models. The company is offering battery replacements free of cost and only levying minimal labor charges. The replacement inlcudes OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T.

If you own any of the above OnePlus devices, simply walk into any OnePlus store and get a battery replacement. Furthermore, you can also book the service online. However, you will only get a 50% discount and need to pay the remaining amount in this case.

This makes us wonder whether the OnePlus batteries on the said volume are defective. On the other hand, it is quite possible that OnePlus has a stockpile of batteries for older devices and want to offload the same. As a bonus, OnePlus will score brownie points with customers for offering a free battery replacement for older devices. The move is most likely to turn out into a good PR campaign.

OnePlus has not revealed the validity of an offer. We presume that OnePlus will offer free battery replacements until stocks last. The battery stock might not last long as the replacement program covers almost all previous generation OnePlus smartphones. Other details including the number of phones that would be covered under the program. If you own OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T, then grab this chance to replace your battery for free.

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series. The latest flagship got off to a bumpy start with several issues, including battery drain, overheating, notifications bug, and device freezes. We hope OnePlus fixes all the problems via software updates.