Latest Leak Reveals OnePlus 9RT with 50MP IMX766 Primary Sensor

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus R. Unlike before, we won’t be seeing the OnePlus 9T or 9T Pro. Now it has come to light that OnePlus is working on a new phone codenamed Martini. In all likelihood, the phone could launch as OnePlus 9 RT.

As you might have figured out, the upcoming device will be a “T” variant of the OnePlus 9R. The rumors suggest minor changes and upgrades over the 9R. Interestingly the OnePlus 9RT could be released in select markets. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The majority of features seem to remain the same, including a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 65W.

The OnePlus 9RT could very well be the first phone to offer OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The latest Oxygen OS is expected to look similar to the current version. This is because Oxygen OS 12 will not be switching over to the new Material You design language seen on Android 12.

One of the most significant changes to the OnePlus 9RT will be the camera unit. The 48MP primary sensor unit will be swapped by the IMX766, which is already seen on the OnePlus 9 and Nord 2. Furthermore, the 50MP resolution sensor comes with larger sensors, thus enhancing the overall imaging capability.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to be launched in October and will debut in India and China. OnePlus didn’t release the 9R globally and will do the same with 9 RT. That apart OnePlus is expected to launch new Nord models later this year. It looks like the OnePlus has finally decided to focus on one iterative upgrade every year instead of two.