Nokia G50 5G Render, Specifications Leak Hint at Snapdragon 480, 6.38-inch Display

Multiple reports have hinted that Nokia is working on a mid-range 5G phone. Now renders and specifications of the Nokia G50 5G have been leaked close to the launch.

Nokia G50 Rumored Features and Specifications

Nokia G50 is likely to feature a 6.38-inch display that offers an HD+ resolution. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 480 paired with RAM of unknown capacity. The storage details on Nokia G50 are still under the wraps.

The leaked renders reveal two color options for Nokia G50 5G. You will get a teardrop notch display on the front, while the rear is a polycarbonate back with a round-shaped camera module. In all likelihood, the device will get a 48MP primary camera. Furthermore, it looks like the camera module houses a four-camera unit alongside an LED flash. The volume rocker button is on the right, and below it is a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. On the left side of the phone, you get a dedicated button for voice assistants.

The Nokia G50 5G will be backed by a 4,850 mAh battery that supports fast charging. On the software front, you will get Android 11 out of the box. The best part is that Nokia promises three years of guaranteed updates and offers a near-stock Android experience.

Nokia G50 5G Pricing and Availability

Nokia G50 5G could be offered in 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. If rumor mills are believed, the Nokia G50 5G will go on sale starting September this year. What do you think about Nokia G50 5G? Let us know in the comments below.