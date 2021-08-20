Motorola Edge 2021 with 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 778G Launched at $699

Motorola has refreshed the Motorola Edge with Moto Edge 2021. The latest Motorola Edge ditches the curved screen for a flat one. Also present is a punch-hole camera for the selfie sensor. Highlights include a 144Hz display that Motorola claims is about 60% faster than its predecessor.

Motorola Edge 2021 Features and Specifications

Motorola Edge 2021 comes equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, you will find Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, the new Motorola Edge 2021 offers up to 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Motorola Edge 2021 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.9, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie sensor with an f/2.25 aperture.

You get 5G, WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and the usual array of sensors on the connectivity front. The Motorola Edge 2021 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 30W. It also features IP52 water and dust resistance. The Motorola Edge 2021 runs on Android 11 with My UX overlay.

Motorola Edge 2021 Pricing and Availability

Motorola Edge is priced at $699 for the sole 8GB/256GB variant. As far as color is concerned, the Motorola Edge 2021 can only have Nebula Blue color and will be available for pre-order in the US starting from August 25. Interestingly, the Edge is available at a discounted price of $499 on the Motorola website.