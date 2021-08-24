Lenovo Confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 on Legion 3 Pro

Legion 3 Pro is Lenovo’s upcoming gaming-centric smartphone. Now, the company general manager has revealed an interesting detail about the new device. The executive has confirmed that Legion 3 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 898 chipset. He also added that the device would feature several updates as opposed to its predecessor.

The Legion 2 Pro features two fan cooling systems. Legion 3 Pro will likely arrive with active cooling that keeps the Snapdragon 898 from overheating. Furthermore, the cooling system eliminates the need for performance throttling and results in better overall performance.

Qualcomm is yet to unveil Snapdragon 898. Rumor mills predict that the new chipset offers a 20% performance boost as opposed to Snapdragon 888. The Legion 3 Pro could very well be the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 898. It could be launched soon as the Lenovo executive has revealed some crucial details. Lenovo could name the device as Legion Duel 3 outside of China.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 Rumored Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 will come with a class-leading Qualcomm SM8450 chipset manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process. Typically Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon chipsets by the end of the year. In other words, the Snapdragon 898 could launch in sometime Q4 this year. Moreover, the Lenovo Legion 3 Pro could launch in December in China. As far as global availability is concerned, it could happen in early 2021.

Qualcomm 898 is likely to feature a three-cluster architecture. The setup includes a super-large core based on the Cortex-X2, a small core based on Cortex-A510, and the large core based on Cortex-A710. On the performance front, the Cortex-X2 offers a 16% improvement over X1. It is only bound to increase with Qualcomm’s tuning and optimization.