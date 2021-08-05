Honor Play 5T Pro Launched with 6.6-inch Display, 64MP Camera, and More

Honor has launched the Honor Play 5T Pro in China. The latest smartphone from Honor packs a 64MP primary camera and supports fast charging of up to 22.5W.

Honor Play 5T Pro Features and Specifications

Honor Play 5T Pro comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD with a punch-hole camera on the top center. Under the hood, you get MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get a sole 128GB variant with expandable memory.

Camera options on the Honor Play 5T Pro include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an unknown sensor. The Honor Play 5T Pro offers a 16MP selfie camera housed within the punch hole on the front. Other camera features include AI photography, portrait mode, night scene mode, voice control mode, continuous shooting, HDR, and much more.

Honor Play 5T Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 22.5W. In other words, the device can charge from 0-50 in under 30 minutes. The device runs on Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and 4G LTE. Other highlights include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a power button.

Honor Play 5T Pro Pricing and Availability

The Honor Play 5T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. Color options include Magic Night Black and Titanium Silver color. You can book Honor Play 5T Pro on the official website while the sales start from August 11.