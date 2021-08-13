Honor Pad V7 Pro Launched with MediaTek Companio 1300T, 120Hz Display and More

After unveiling the Magic 3 series, Honor has now come up with a new tablet. The Honor Pad V7 Pro is positioned as a premium tablet with 11-inch display and class leading specifications. Honor has also released Magic Pencil 2, built-in tracker and stylus holster.

Honor Pad V7 Pro Features and Specifications

The Honor Pad V7 Pro is powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1300T. In fact it is the first device to be powered by Kompanio 1300T. For the sake of comparision, the processor is as powerful as the Dimensity 1200 SoC. You can choose between 6GB/8GB of RAM. On the storage front the Honor Pad V7 offers a choice between 128GB/256GB storage. It comes equipped with a 11-inch LCD display offering a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Imaging options on the tablet include a dual-camera setup at the rear. It consists of 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera supports 1080p video-recording for selfies and video camera. On the audio front, the tablet offers quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra ability. Honor Pad V7 Pro runs on MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11. Furthermore, the international variants will support Google Mobile Services (GMS) just like the Magic 3 series.

The Honor Pad V7 Pro is backed by 7,250mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 22.5W. Available accessories include Magic Pencil 2 Stylus that offers 4096 pressure points and 8ms latency. Honor is also offering an optional magnetic keyboard with built in track pad and a holster for stylus.

Honor Pad V7 Pro Pricing and Availability

Honor Pad V7 Pro is available in Titanium Silver, Gold and Blue colors. Prices start at 2,599 yuan for the 8GB/256GB variant while the 8GB/256GB variant with 5G support is priced at 3,699 yuan. Sales in China start on August 19 and there is no word on international availability.