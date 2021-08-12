Honor Magic3, Magic3 Pro Unveiled with Snapdragon 888+, IMAX Video Recording and More

Honor has unveiled Honor Magic3 and Magic3 Pro. The Magic3 series come equipped with similar specifications and are the first phone to offer IMAX cinematic video recording with 3D LUT color grading profiles.

Honor Magic3, Magic3 Pro Features, and Specifications

The Magic3 and Magic3 Pro come equipped with a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the rounded rectangular slot houses a dual selfie camera setup alongside a 3D ToF depth sensor for face unlock. Both the devices are powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the imaging front, both Magic3 and Magic3 Pro are very similar. The Magic3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary sensor, 64MP monochrome sensor, and 13MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the Pro model gets an additional 64MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom and digital zoom of up to 100x.

Honor has partnered with IMAX to bring cinematic video recording capabilities with support for LOG format. The said format offers video recording in a stock format ideal for heavy post-production editing. Furthermore, the 3D LUT color grading profiles help in increasing the quality of your video content.

A 4,600mAh battery backs the Honor Magic3 series. Both the devices support fast wireless charging of up to 66W and 50W of wired charging with a compatible Qi charger. Other features include an IP54 dust and water resistance rating on the Magic3 and IP68 on the Magic3 Pro. The Honor Magic3 series runs on Magic UI 5 based on Android 11. Unlike Huawei devices, you get access to Google Mobile Services.

Honor Magic3, Magic3 Pro Pricing, and Availability

Honor Magic3 is available in Golden Hour and Blue Hour models. You can choose between synthetic leather, classic black/white and white trim with glass back. Prices start at €899 ($1054) for the Magic3 and €1,099 ($1288) for the Magic3 Pro. The latest Honor devices are available in China, and there is no word on international availability.