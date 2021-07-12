ZTE Blade V30 Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Price

ZTE is adding yet another new device to its Blade series. The Blade lineup is known for smartphones that offer a great bang for the buck. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that ZTE is prepping Blade V30, and the latest device would cost €200. The tipster also revealed key specifications for the device, including color options.

The ZTE Blade V30 is likely to come equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. On the front, you will get a punch-hole selfie camera. Under the hood, the Blade V30 could run Unisoc Tiger T618, a chipset that already does duty on Axon 20. Furthermore, the octa-core chipset touts a built-in 4G modem and Mali-G52 graphics processing unit. The ZTE Blade V30 is expected to arrive insole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. You will also get a microSD card slot that can accommodate up to 512GB more.

Camera options on the ZTE Blade V30 include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor with a 26mm lens, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the ZTE Blade V30 is speculated to offer a 16MP selfie camera. The Blade V30 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. Apart from the usual set of connectivity features, the device also offers a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the ZTE Blade V30 measures 165.8 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 193g.

There is no word on when the ZTE Blade V30 will be launched. Unlike other ZTE phones in the price range, the Blade V30 seems to miss features like 5G.