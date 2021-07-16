ZTE Blade V30 Launches With FHD+ Display, Unisoc Chipset and More

As rumored earlier, ZTE has finally unveiled the Blade V30 series. The new series has debuted in Mexico and includes Blade V30 and Blade V30 Vita. Both the devices feature a triple rear camera and a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

ZTE Blade V30 Features and Specfications

ZTE Blade V30 arrives with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. Meanwhile, the Blade 30Vita touts a larger 6.8-inch display while the resolution drops to 720p. Under the hood, the Blade V30 Vita is powered by an unknown Unisoc chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. The Blade V30 features a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot.

Imaging options on the Blade V30 include a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 5MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Blade V30 Vita comes with a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. Both the devices feature an 8MP selfie sensor.

ZTE Blade V30 series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 18W. On the software front, you get ZTE’s MiFavor UI based on Android 11. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.

ZTE Blade V30 Pricing and Availability

The ZTE Blade V30 is available in black and blue colors. ZTE has introduced the sole 4GB/128GB variant in Mexico at MXN 5,099 ($256.) There is no word on international availability and Blade V30 Vita pricing.