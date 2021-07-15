Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro Launched with Dual Selfie Camera, 108MP Rear Camera and More

As expected, Vivo has launched Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro in China. The latest mid-range offering succeeds the Vivo S9 series launched last year. The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro offer impressive imaging features and a sleek design.

Vivo S10 Pro Features and Specifications

Vivo S10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. It features a full-fledged notch as opposed to the more common punch hole camera. Under the hood, Vivo S10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and offers up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

On the imaging front, Vivo S10 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup the rear. This includes a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro lens. You get a dual-camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor on the front. The device runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The Vivo S10 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of 44W. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo S10 Features and Specifications

Vivo S10 shares quite a lot with the Pro variant. The only significant difference is the rear camera unit. The Vivo S10 comes equipped with a triple rear camera unit. However, it offers a 64MP primary sensor as opposed to the 108MP on the Vivo S10 Pro. Apart from other specifications, including specifications, RAM options, Battery capacity and connectivity options are identical to the Vivo S10 Pro.

Vivo S10 Pro and Vivo S10 Pricing and Availability

The Vivo S10 Pro is available in the sole 12GB/256GB variant and is priced at 3,399 yuan ($526). Meanwhile, the Vivo S10 is available in two variants. Prices start at 2,799 Yuan ($433) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the top-of-line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,999 ($464) Yuan. Preorders for both devices start from July 15 in China, while the sale begins on July 23. There is no word on international availability.