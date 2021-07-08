Qualcomm Launches Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with 144Hz Display, 16GB of RAM

Qualcomm refers to its fanbase of more than 1.6 million as “Insiders.” The Insiders is a community of fans who participate in forums and are the first ones to receive new developments at Qualcomm. The forum is similar to Xiaomi’s MIUI community. Qualcomm has partnered with Asus and has come up with a new smartphone.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insider Features and Specifications

Snapdragon’s new smartphone is called “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.” Yes, you heard it right; this is the official name. The Snapdragon Insiders comes equipped with a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080p. Much to gamers’ delight, the display offers a 144Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and offers an Always-on display.

Camera options on Snapdragon Insiders include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP f/1.8 sensor, 12MP ultrawide f/2.2 sensor, and 8MP telephoto sensor with 3X zoom. On the front, Snapdragon offers a 24MP sensor placed on top of the bezel. It also means you don’t have to worry about selfie sensors gobbling up screen real estate. Moreover, the camera app on Snapdragon Insiders touts software trickery, including auto zoom and AI object tracking. Interestingly, Asus has worked on tuning the camera, and Qualcomm could add more features with future updates.

The Qualcomm Insider features a Snapdragon logo at the back alongside a 2nd Gen 3D Sonic Sensor similar to those seen on Galaxy S21 series. Unlike the latest Galaxy device, the fingerprint scanner on the Snapdragon is not in-display.

As expected, the Insider is powered by Snapdragon 888 and paired with up to 16GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device supposedly runs on stock Android 11. We are not sure if Qualcomm has added its suite of apps to the device. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is backed by a 4,000mAh charger and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0. It can be charged from 0-100 in just 50 minutes.

Snapdragon Insiders Pricing and Availability

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is designed to show off Qualcomm’s software features alongside Qualcomm hardware. As mentioned earlier, Asus will manufacture and sell the device. Priced at $1,500, the Snapdragon Insiders includes a pair of TWS earbuds, a bumper case, Qualcomm Quick Charge power brick, and two charging cables.