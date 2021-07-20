Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3, Galaxy ZFlip 3 European Prices Leak via Multiple Retailers

Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones Galaxy ZFold3 and Z Flip3 have been leaked extensively. The latest leak originates from European retailers who have already listed both the Galaxy ZFold3 and Z Flip3 alongside prices. Adding to that, accessory maker Dbrand is already ready with new skins for the Samsung smartphones.
The folks at LamdaTek seem to have stock of Z Fold3 unit in Phantom Green, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black color. On the storage front, they have two variants, 256GB and 512GB.
The listing price for Z Fold3 is €2,038.63, including taxes which roughly equates to around £1,765. Another retailer has listed the device at £1,726, which aligns with the previously listed price. Meanwhile, the 512GB variant is listed at €2,165.66 for the first retailer and £1,834.08 for the second. The Galaxy Z Fold2 is currently listed at €1,600 on Samsung’s official website.
The same retailers have also listed Galaxy Z Flip 3. Prices for the same start at €1,187.98 for the 256GB variant. Interestingly the listed price is lesser than the current price of €1,350 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant. Color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 include Phantom Black, Dark Blue, Gray, White, Cream, Green, Light Pink and Lavender. Previously leaked renders have already revealed the colors in great detail.
Interestingly, the Korean prices are much lower than the European price. There is a good chance that the final price could differ. However, it could very well be in the price range. As mentioned earlier, Dbrand has already announced a bunch of skins for the Galaxy Z Fold3. Previous reports claim that Samsung could reduce Galaxy ZFold3 and Z Flip 3 by as much as 20 percent. The leaked pricing doesnt seem to indicate any price reduction.[via Lamda-Tek]