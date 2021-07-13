Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 720 Chipset, 6GB RAM

Samsung’s M Series is known for humongous batteries. The Galaxy M32 5G has paid a visit to Geekbench close to its launch. Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy M32 with a 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Geekbench Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications have been leaked via Geekbench listing. The upcoming Galaxy M32 5G bears a model number SM-M326B. It is expected to arrive in three or more variants with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. Sadly, the listing doesnt reveal storage options. On the software front, you will get Android 11 out of the box alongside One UI 3.0.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has managed to score 497 and 1605 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests. Since the device has already visited BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), it could be launched soon in India. In all likelihood, the Galaxy M32 5G could offer similar features as that of the 4G variant. Typically 5G variants come with a different SoC and are priced higher than the 4G variant.

A quick recap, the Galaxy M32 4G touts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the front, you get a waterdrop notch that houses a 20MP selfie sensor. Imaging options on the Galaxy M32 include a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 25W.

Samsung is yet to announce details about the Galaxy M32 5G or confirm the launch date. All we know is that it will soon debut in India.